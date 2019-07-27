|
|
James Elmore
Evans, Georgia—COL (Ret) James D. Elmore, 72, entered into rest July 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Roberta, daughters Tamara Elmore (Raymond Hoffmans), Samantha Rosa (Marc), four grandchildren, Madelena, Matisse, Andrew, and Edward. And a brother, Robert Elmore (Barbara).
COL. Elmore, DVM, U.S. Army, retired after 30 years of military service and served in Vietnam and the Gulf War. He worked at Augusta Tech in the Adult Education for several years.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite local animal charity.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019