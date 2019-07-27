Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for James Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Elmore


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Elmore Obituary
James Elmore
Evans, Georgia—COL (Ret) James D. Elmore, 72, entered into rest July 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Roberta, daughters Tamara Elmore (Raymond Hoffmans), Samantha Rosa (Marc), four grandchildren, Madelena, Matisse, Andrew, and Edward. And a brother, Robert Elmore (Barbara).
COL. Elmore, DVM, U.S. Army, retired after 30 years of military service and served in Vietnam and the Gulf War. He worked at Augusta Tech in the Adult Education for several years.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite local animal charity.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now