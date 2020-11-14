James F. Griffis
Evans, GA—James Franklin Griffis "Frank", 79, transitioned into heaven the morning of Friday, November 13, 2020.
Frank was born in Odum, GA on January 18,1941. He lived in various cities throughout Georgia, however, his home has been in Evans for over 40 years. After his retirement from full-time ministry he worked as a salesman as well as volunteered much of his time to help others.
He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. He was always jolly, his smile infectious and loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed sharing meals with family, friends and anything on the buffet. He never hesitated to assist others with their needs and was always quick to lift one's spirit. He will be greatly missed on earth but welcomed in heaven.
Family members included his son: Keith Griffis; daughter: Kem Fiveash; his grandchildren: Jacob Stewart, Justin Griffis, Casey Stewart, Lauren Kittleson, and Chandler Smith; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Archie Brantley Griffis and Eva Mae Westberry, his brother Archie C. Griffis and Edward Griffis; his sister Helen Johnson.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phillip Maxwell officiating.
The family be receiving friends Sunday, November 15th from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits