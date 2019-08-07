|
James Fort
Hephzibah, GA—James "Jimmy" Lee Fort, age 66, of Hephzibah, GA, passed away from Frontotemporal Dementia on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence under the care of loving family, friends, and Encompass Hospice (Nurse Renee).
Jimmy was born in Camp Stewart, GA to Calvin W. Fort and Kathryn E. Fort on January 9, 1953. Jimmy was a Christian, who deeply loved his family. He had such a caring heart and loved everyone he came in contact with. Jimmy retired after 36 years from International Paper. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn E. Fort, his sister, Cynthia Hocutt, and his brother Calvin (Buzzy) Fort, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy Fort; children: David (Melissa) Fort and Amy (Derek) Anderson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Tate Wagner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor PA 19087.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 8/8/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019