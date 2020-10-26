James Franklin Ansley, Sr.
Augusta, GA—James Franklin Ansley, Sr. of Augusta, GA and son of the late James S. & Frances W. Ansley entered into rest on October 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia S. Ansley, his son James F. Ansley, Jr. (Rhonda) of North Augusta, daughters, Donna Ansley of Langley and Becky Ward (Damon) of Belvedere, brother, Edward Ansley of Columbia, sisters, Martha Sue and Janette Reese, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
James was with the IBEW Local 1579 most of his life. He also ran the Wagon Wheel, a local bar in North Augusta for 28 years.
James was the most honest, caring, and forgiving person who loved the river and boating. Even though he could not swim, he adored having the fastest boat on the water. With as many as five trips a summer, James made 28 years of trips down to Savannah.
The family would like to give a very special "thank you" to Susan Johnson for all of her assistance in the course of James' sickness. Also, a "thank you" to Tammi & Rachel with A Heart That Cares for their help. James' daughter, Donna, was also a caregiver to him and is greatly appreciated for everything she did.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will hold a service for James on a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/27/2020