Mr. James Franklin Sparks, Sr, age 85, beloved husband of Doris J. Sparks for 59 years, entered onto rest Friday, June 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mr. Sparks was born in Orndroff, WV to the late James S. and Lily Anderson Sparks. Mr. Sparks had retired as a lumberman and was the Associate Pastor of Faith Assembly Church, Iva, SC.



Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Reverend Howard Carroll and Reverend James F. Sparks, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park.



Pallbearers are Wesley Sparks, Nathaniel Sparks, Brian Sparks, II, Brandon Sparks, and Cody Sparks.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Sparks is also survived by three sons, James F. Sparks, Jr. (Diane) of Iva, SC, Brian K. Sparks (Judy) of Evans, GA and Joel R. Sparks (Dora) of Lincolnton, GA: one sister, Wilda Patrick of Charleston WV; ten grandchildren and ten great children; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Suite: 480, Columbia, MD 21044.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 30, 2019