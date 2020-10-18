James Fred Pierce Jr.
Martinez, GA—It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Fred Pierce, Jr. on October 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Fred was born on December 1, 1943 in Aiken, SC to Dorothy Walker Pierce and James Fred Pierce, Sr. After his fathers death in World War II, Fred was raised by his loving mother Dorothy Walker Barsh and stepfather Joseph B. Barsh, Sr. Fred and his wife Janet attended Martinez United Methodist Church. Fred retired from Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., after 42 years in management and other positions making him a recognized face in the community. Though a man of few words, Fred's conversations were characterized by a gentleman's manner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Joey Barsh. Fred enjoyed being with his friends at HRP Dove Club. Fred is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Walker Barsh, his father James Fred Pierce, Sr. and stepfather Joseph B. Barsh, Sr. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Janet N. Pierce and step daughter, Kelli P. Bennett. His siblings include sister Carol Lepp and brother, Joey (Laura) Barsh. His children include daughters Terri (Bob) C-Johns of North Augusta, Kathy Griffith of North Augusta, Courtney Pierce of Kennesaw, GA and son Jimmy Pierce of Columbia, SC. Grandchildren include Patrick and Tyler Clark, Cristina and Grace Griffith, and Michael and Matthew Pierce. The family would like to thank nurses, doctors and staff at University Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. Social distancing and masks are requested for the service. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2020