1/
James Furman Coleman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Furman Coleman
Edgefield, SC—James Furman Coleman 88, of Bauskett St., Edgefield, SC husband of Catherine Styron Coleman entered into rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Coleman was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late James Floyd and Mildred Boatwright Coleman. He was a retired Textile Worker, Pastor of Lighthouse Fellowship, and a minister of the Gospel to Everyone. He was a former Missionary to Cuba in the late 50's and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Beth Coleman Simmons; three sons, James Russell "Rusty" (Teresa) Coleman, Anthony Keith (Kimberly) Coleman, and Stacey Allen (Jessica) Coleman; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory of photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved