James Furman Coleman
Edgefield, SC—James Furman Coleman 88, of Bauskett St., Edgefield, SC husband of Catherine Styron Coleman entered into rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Coleman was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late James Floyd and Mildred Boatwright Coleman. He was a retired Textile Worker, Pastor of Lighthouse Fellowship, and a minister of the Gospel to Everyone. He was a former Missionary to Cuba in the late 50's and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Beth Coleman Simmons; three sons, James Russell "Rusty" (Teresa) Coleman, Anthony Keith (Kimberly) Coleman, and Stacey Allen (Jessica) Coleman; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/26/2020