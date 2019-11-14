|
James Furman Ford "Bubba"
Hephzibah, Georgia—James Furman Ford "Bubba" departed this world for heaven on November 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia at the age of 89. Bubba was born on May 6, 1930 in Augusta to Benjamin and Flora Ford. He married Ann Bowen Ford on May 12, 1950.
Bubba is survived by his wife; his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Mort Adkins; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Shelley Ford; his two granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Chrissy and Shea Bunch and Melissa and Jason Pityk; his two great-grandsons, Jackson and Caleb Bunch; his brother, Robert Ford (Shirley); and his sister, Esther Ingram (Richard).
He is preceded in death by his sister, Frances Strickland, and his brother, Jimmy Ford, both of Augusta.
Bubba was a devoted family man, hard worker, and loyal friend. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing, and dancing. He was a skilled brick mason, and throughout the Augusta area, he could identify masonry projects he contributed to. His family and friends will always remember him as a man who put forth his best effort in everything he did. His words of wisdom and insight remain with us, and we celebrate his faith in God and eternal dwelling in heaven.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 2527 GA Hwy 88, Hephzibah, GA 30815 with a preceding visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Dr. Michael Wren will officiate the ceremony , interment will follow at Hephzibah Vance cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bubba's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hephzibah Baptist Church or St. Jude's. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.poteetfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Bubba's faithful friends; his cheerful caregiver, Bonnie Williams; and his caring doctors and hospital staff for their love and support.
