Deacon James G. Dixon
Augusta, GA—Deacon James G. Dixon entered into rest Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from First Shiloh Baptist Church, 2343 Windsor Spring Road, Reverend Robert Belton. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019