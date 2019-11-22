Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Shiloh Baptist Church
2343 Windsor Spring Road
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First Shiloh Baptist Church
2343 Windsor Spring Road
Deacon James G. Dixon

Deacon James G. Dixon Obituary
Deacon James G. Dixon
Augusta, GA—Deacon James G. Dixon entered into rest Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from First Shiloh Baptist Church, 2343 Windsor Spring Road, Reverend Robert Belton. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
