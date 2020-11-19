James Gentry
Thomson, GA—Memorial service for Bro. James Henry Gentry age 99 of Thomson will be held on Saturday, November 21st 2020 - 3:00 PM - ZOOM BROADCAST
Brother Cemonia Beall, Sr., Speaker Thomson Congregation is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Memorial for James Gentry Time: Nov 21, 2020 Join Zoom Meeting https://jworg.zoom.us/j/83509279276
Meeting ID: Passcode: 773246 . Thomson Funeral System,Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020