Dr. James Grant Keagle
Sandy Springs, GA—Dr. James Grant Keagle, 88, recently of Atlanta and previously of Evans, passed away on August 29, 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 AM. Jim was born in Canton, Pennsylvania to Leon and Eleanor Keagle on June 7, 1931. He graduated from Canton High School and went on to earn B.S. and D.D.S. degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and served for 20 years as a periodontist. He retired from the Army as a Colonel in 1974 and accepted a position as Associate Professor of Periodontology at the Dental School of the Medical College of Georgia. He served in that capacity until he retired in 1993. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Audrey Ann Meredith Keagle, and survived by their children Mary Beth Davison, Jean Ann Brown, and Jon Meredith Keagle; grandchildren Christina, Elizabeth, Meredith, Matthew, and William; and great-grandchildren Cassidy, Leah, and Bennett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 N. Belair Road, Evans, Georgia, 30809. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Somerby Senior Living and Kindred Hospice, both of Sandy Springs, Georgia; and to Ms. Sokona Keita of College Park, Georgia, for their care and support over the final months of Jim's life.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 6, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019