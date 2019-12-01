|
Mr. James H. Tillman
North Augusta, SC—Mr. James H. Tillman, of Bogus Hill Drive, entered into rest November 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Jeter Baptist Church of which the Rev. James E. Thomas pastor and the Rev. G. L. Brightharp eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Tillman, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Jeter Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Leon Tillman, Marcellus (Suffyah) Tillman and Rodney (Natonia) Tillman; three brothers, S M Tillman, B R (Mary) Tillman,
and Bennie (Katie) Tillman; three sisters, Lillie Mae Thomas, Fannie (Andrew)
Simpkins and Bertha Cain; sister-in-law, Daisy Tillman; fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 2, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019