Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
James Harold Bramlett


James Harold Bramlett Obituary
Mr. James Harold Bramlett, 68, entered into rest at his residence on May 13, 2019.

Mr. Bramlett was a native of Greenville, SC, but had lived in Thomson for many years. He was the son of the late Boyce Bramlett and the late Lola Mae Hayden Bramlett. Mr. Bramlett was a graduate of Clemson University and retired as a Senior Production Manager with Milliken. He was also a Master Gardener.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Faye Bramlett; sons, Eric Conner (Missy), Mike Conner (Tasha), and Jimmy Conner (Angie); grandchildren, Hayden Conner, Sara Delle Conner, and Austin Cooper (Summer); sisters, Maxine Lindsey and Ann Garrison; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved Yorkies.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Lanny Farr and Mrs. Joyce Strother officiating.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Harold Bramlett.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2019
