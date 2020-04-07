|
James "Jimmy" Harold Peebles
Stapleton, Georgia—Mr. James Harold Peebles, 71, of Purvis School House Rd., Stapleton, GA entered into rest April 5, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.
Jimmy was born in Wilkes County, GA to the late Willie Thomas Peebles and the late Maude Cooper Peebles. He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam and was retired from Martin Marietta with over 30 years of service. He was a volunteer with the Warren County Fire Department for years and he enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Turner and brother, Billy Peebles.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Kelley Peebles; brothers, Tommy Peebles, Mike Peebles ( Jacqueline) , Dick Peebles ( Karen), Dale Peebles (Victoria); sister, Lea Story (Ralph); and his service dog, Trouble.
Funeral services will be held in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Beulah Baptist Cemetery with military honors. Honorary pallbearers will be Warren County Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home .
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Peebles.
