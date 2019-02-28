Entered into Heaven Sunday, February 24, 2019, Rev. James Harold Ritchey, 93, loving husband of the late Anita Smith Ritchey.



Rev. Ritchey was a native of Miami, TX, but lived in the Augusta area for many years. He was a 1948 graduate of Baylor University where he earned his Bachelors Degree. He went on to earn his Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1951. From 1951 until 1971, Rev. Ritchey was the pastor at various churches throughout the country including Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. In 1971, he began his ministry as Clinical Chaplain at Gracewood State School and Hospital until his retirement in 1991. During this time he also served as Interim pastor at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Thomson, GA, Dearing Baptist Church, Dearing, GA, Bayvale Baptist Church Augusta, GA, and twenty-three other churches in the CSRA. He also served on many occasions as Spiritual Director on the Walk to Emmaus. His favorite topic was Obstacles to Grace. Rev. Ritchey was a faithful servant of God and a man of his word. He enjoyed being with his family and was known for his quick witted dry sense of humor.



In addition to his wife Anita, Rev. Ritchey was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Lora Ritchey, daughter, Lora Ann Ritchey, and brother, Gene Ritchey.



Family members include his daughter, Kay Ocasio (Hiram), son, David E. Ritchey (Carol), grandchildren, Jeanine Baxley (Gerald) and Breanne Jenkins (Neil), sister-in-law, Joyce Ritchey.



The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Oscar Whiteside, Jr. and Rev. Jarrod Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Full Gospel Church Building Fund, 1319 Community Park Rd, Augusta, GA 30909, or 1116 Church, 1116 Furys Ferry Rd, Evans, GA 30809, or to the , 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta, GA 30909.



The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019