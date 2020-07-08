1/
James Henry Gentry
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James Henry Gentry
Thomson, GA—Mr. James Henry Gentry, 99, of 828 Mobley Street, Thomson, GA passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Place At Deans Bridge in Augusta, GA. Public viewing of the body will be held on July 10, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment: private. Survivors: a son, Marcus Gentry of Riverdale, IL; a step-son, Henry Simmons of Thomson, GA; a host of other relatives, neighbors and friends. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/09/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved