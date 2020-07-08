Mr. James Henry Gentry
Thomson, GA—Mr. James Henry Gentry, 99, of 828 Mobley Street, Thomson, GA passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Place At Deans Bridge in Augusta, GA. Public viewing of the body will be held on July 10, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment: private. Survivors: a son, Marcus Gentry of Riverdale, IL; a step-son, Henry Simmons of Thomson, GA; a host of other relatives, neighbors and friends. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/09/2020