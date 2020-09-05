James "Jim" Henry Hinton
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for James "Jim" Henry Hinton, 87, who entered into rest September 5, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens, Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Those is attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Hinton was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Owen and Cora Hinton; wife, Sara Margaret Harper Hinton; children, Ed Hinton and Johnie Middleton; brother, Owen Hinton. Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Elsie Middleton Hinton; children, Ellen Hinton Harper, Billy (Denise) Middleton, Becky (Steve) Dodd, Cathy (Tony) Tanton, Terri (Matt) Wiley, and Lee Hill; grandson, Weston D. Harper, Jr. and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, David (Christine) Hinton.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church North Augusta Children's Center, 625 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 or charity of one's choice
