George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Millbrook Baptist Church Cemetery
James Holley


1930 - 2019
James Holley Obituary
James Holley
Augusta, Ga—James Randall Holley Sr., age 89, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at University Hospital.
Mr. Holley was born June 30, 1930 in Aiken County, SC to the late Edward Brainard Holley and the late Lillian Odom Holley. He was a life-long area resident. He served his country in the US Air Force. He graduated from The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and spent his career as a CPA with DWG / Graniteville Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Dawn Holley; a brother, Edward B. Holley; and a sister, Alice Hallman.
Survivors include a son, James Randall Holley Jr. and two grandchildren, James Holley and Jessica Holley.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Millbrook Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Howard will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill or Millbrook Baptist Church.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
