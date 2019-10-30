Home

James "Buddy" Horton, Jr.
Augusta, GA—James "Buddy" Horton, Jr, 70, husband of Debbie Nichols Horton, entered into rest Wednesday, October 29, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
