James Howard Ray Oden Sr.
James Howard Ray Oden, Sr.
N. Augusta, SC—James Howard Ray Oden Sr., age 56, passed away August 12, 2020.
Survived by his soul mate of 32 years wife, Melissa Oden; one son, James "JimJim" Howard Ray(Christine) Oden Jr. ; grandchildren, James "LJ" Howard Ray Oden III and Londyn "LoLo" Raye Oden; his mother, Mattie Lee Oden; sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 12-1p.m., funeral to follow at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105; newgenerationfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - August 21, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Belle Aire Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 365-7105
