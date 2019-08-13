|
|
James Hubert Harmon III
Beech Island, SC —James H. Harmon Entered into rest on Saturday, Augusta 10, 2019. Home-going services will be held on Friday, Augusta 16, at 2:30 pm at C.A. Reid Memorial Chapel, 542 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA 30901. The Family will greet friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 pm to 7 pm at C. A. Reid Memorial Chapel. Interment will be held On Monday, August 19, 2019 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens at 11 am. 3666 Deans Bridge Rd.
Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019