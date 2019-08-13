Home

James Hubert Harmon III Obituary
James Hubert Harmon III
Beech Island, SC —James H. Harmon Entered into rest on Saturday, Augusta 10, 2019. Home-going services will be held on Friday, Augusta 16, at 2:30 pm at C.A. Reid Memorial Chapel, 542 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA 30901. The Family will greet friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 pm to 7 pm at C. A. Reid Memorial Chapel. Interment will be held On Monday, August 19, 2019 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens at 11 am. 3666 Deans Bridge Rd.
Hephzibah, GA 30815.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
