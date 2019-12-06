|
James Isdell
Augusta, GA—Mr. James Robert Isdell, 68, entered into rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Mr. Isdell loved learning about military history and watching NASCAR. He had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying.
Mr. Isdell is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Thelma Isdell; and brother, Carl W. Isdell Jr. Survivors include his brother, Charles Isdell; aunt, Edna Isdell; uncle, Virgil Jahnke; cousins, Cynthia Byrnes (Reggie), Richard Isdell (Vickie) and Allen Isdell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hillcrest memorial Park with Rev. Todd Wiggins officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
