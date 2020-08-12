James J. Foreman, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. James J. Foreman, Sr., 84, who entered into rest August 11, 2020, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Jackson Memorial Park. Reverend Dale Reeves officiating. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mr. Foreman was a native of Jackson, having made North Augusta his home for the past 3 years. He was a member of Matlock Baptist Church and retired from E.I. DuPont Co. and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site with 42 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Foreman; two sons, James J. Foreman, Jr. and his late wife, Cindy, North Augusta and David Andrew (Lisa) Foreman, Jackson; two grandchildren, Drew Foreman and Ali (Alex) Collins; a great grandchild, Ashton Collins.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Memorials may be made to Matlock Baptist Church, 980 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/13/2020