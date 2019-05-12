|
|
James Jacob Page, Jr. died at his home in Evans, GA on May 10, 2019. He was 90.
Mr. Page was born on October 23, 1928 in Vidalia, GA to the late James and Linnie Mae Hall Page. He married Catherine Brown in 1949 and they shared over 70 years of marriage together. He served in the United States Army, retiring in 1966 and was a truck driver and had real estate interests through his second retirement in 1979. He served Fellowship Baptist Church in Grovetown as a deacon before moving to The Villages in Florida, where James and Catherine were faithful members of The First Baptist Church of the Villages. In 2015, they moved back to Columbia County, residing recently in Evans.
Mr. Page was a strong man physically, emotionally and spiritually and demonstrated these traits in his everyday living. He loved the outdoors and being surrounded by his family at the lake, on vacation trips, or at family gatherings at home.
He is survived by his wife Catherine Brown Page; two daughters, Catherine Patricia Bledsoe (Jim) and Renee' Page McDowell (Sonny); nephew Mike Page (Melody); three grandchildren, Angela Bowles (John), Yvonne Nabors (Dan), and Krysti Baumgarner (Glen); and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service celebrating the life and service of Mr. Page will take place at 11 :00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown with the Reverend Sonny Sellers officiating. Full military honors will be rendered.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice in particular Jessica, Sheree, Annette, Chaplin Mike and Theresa.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019