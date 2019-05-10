|
Mr. James Vernon "Bubba" Jones entered into rest Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday,
May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Rd. , Aiken SC. with Rev. Cornelius Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery . He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted and loving mother, Mrs. Sarah J. Jones; sister, Joyce(Rev. Bobby)Donaldson, aunt, Betty Smith, brother in-law, Deacon Charlie Williams Sr., devoted friend, Frances Corley and a host of other relatives. Viewing be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019