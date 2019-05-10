Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
James Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Bubba" Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Bubba" Jones Obituary
Mr. James Vernon "Bubba" Jones entered into rest Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday,

May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2673 Silver Bluff Rd. , Aiken SC. with Rev. Cornelius Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery . He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted and loving mother, Mrs. Sarah J. Jones; sister, Joyce(Rev. Bobby)Donaldson, aunt, Betty Smith, brother in-law, Deacon Charlie Williams Sr., devoted friend, Frances Corley and a host of other relatives. Viewing be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now