Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
478-625-7761
James Kevin Harris


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Kevin Harris Obituary
Mr. James Kevin Harris, age 54, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Gibson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Services honoring his life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home.

Kevin was a lifelong resident Louisville. He was a son of Jeanien Sellars Harris and Bob Harris. He retired from Applied Technical Services as a welding inspector and attended Louisville Church of God.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his son, Dustin Michael Harris, of Louisville, brothers, Rocky and Dale Harris of Louisville, Joey and Teresa Harris of Modoc, S.C., Terry and Tracey Harris of Milledgeville, sister, Theresa Pate and Jim Riley of Augusta, loving companion Melissa Handberry and her children, Logan Handberry and Tristan Watkins all of Louisville, several nieces, nephews and friends.

The Harris family will receive friends immediately following the service.

You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.

Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of agreements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019
