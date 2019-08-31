Home

1945 - 2019
James Kicklighter Obituary
James Kicklighter
Martinez, Georgia—James Elliott (Jim) Kicklighter passed away August 30, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. He was the husband of 49 years to Judy Kicklighter.
Born in Screven, Georgia, Jim was the son of W.C. and Wanda Kicklighter. He graduated from Augusta College with a B.A. and later earned a Masters Degree in Education from the same institution. He was an educator at Tubman Middle School for 22 years, retiring in 2006.
Jim is survived by his wife Judy Kicklighter, and brothers Robert and Berry Kicklighter. He is also survived by his son Dan Kicklighter, daughters-in-law Erin Kicklighter and Laura Kicklighter and grandchildren Maggie, Josie, Elizabeth, Kayden, and Jordin. He is preceded in death by his son Jordan Kicklighter.
There will be a celebration of life with family and friends at the Kicklighter residence, 122 Sugar Maple Ln., Martinez, on Tuesday September 3 from 5-7 PM. Visitation with the family will be at Platt's Funeral Home in Evans at 10:00 AM on Wednesday September 4 followed by a service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the CMT Research foundation at www.cmtrf.org or at 4062 Peachtree Rd. Suite A209 Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
