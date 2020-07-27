James L. Frazier
Hephzibah, GA—James L. Frazier, 87, husband of the late Mary Frances Frazier, entered into rest Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor C.T. Townsend officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2020