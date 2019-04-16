|
|
Mr. James L. Jenkins, of Diamond Street, entered into rest April 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Spring Baptist Church, McCormick with the Rev. Linda M. Tucker officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins, a native of McCormick County was a 1973 graduate of McCormick High School. He was employed by A & A Vending Service.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Frierson Jenkins; a son, James Jenkins; three daughters, Kasenya Jenkins, Kortney (Mario) Garrett and Kayla Jenkins; three brothers, Larnell (Dianne) Leverette, Mitchell (Sylvia) Leverette and Jerry (Pamela) Leverette; four sisters, Carolyn Sibert, Nellie (Nathan) Jones, Sanquinetta Leverette and Thurshundray Marshall; twelve grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019