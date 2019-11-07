|
|
James L. Lattimore
Martinez, GA—Rev. James L. Lattimore entered into rest on November 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crawford Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Govan officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Lucille Lattimore; daughters, Ann Lattimore, Michelle Lattimore; sons, James Lattimore, Jr., Michael Lattimore, Rodney Lattimore; brothers, Roger (Mamie) Lattimore, Eddie (Margaret) Lattimore; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019