James L. (Jamie) Martin
James L(Jamie) Martin of 1370 Walton Loop, Hephzibah, died April 23, at AU Hospital. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, at 2:00 PM, at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Sam Davis officiating.

Survivors include loving husband, Richard L. Martin; children, Reginald, Sharon D., of Hephzibah; Timothy (Yvonne), Keith (Sharon), and LaTonya Forrest, all of Augusta, and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, from 6 until 7 o'clock at CA Reid Memorial Funeral Home,(706)724-7584, 314-A Laney-Walker Blvd. Ext., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019
