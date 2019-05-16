|
Funeral services for Mr. James L. Williams, of Rosa Hill Street will be held 2 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Glanton Williams; daughters, Mary Williams (Glenn Rouse) and Joanne Williams; sons, Franklin Williams, Laantre L.(Clelvorous) Williams and James Williams, Jr.; sister, Sophie Mae (Peter) Rouse; brother, J.C. Williams; 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm today at G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019