Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
250 Coral Street
Edgefield, SC
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Republican Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Republican Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. Williams Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. James L. Williams, of Rosa Hill Street will be held 2 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Glanton Williams; daughters, Mary Williams (Glenn Rouse) and Joanne Williams; sons, Franklin Williams, Laantre L.(Clelvorous) Williams and James Williams, Jr.; sister, Sophie Mae (Peter) Rouse; brother, J.C. Williams; 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm today at G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now