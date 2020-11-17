1/1
Dr. James Lacy O'Conner
1942 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Dr. James Lacy O'Conner passed away on November 15, 2020 at NHC Rehabilitation facility in North Augusta, SC, after a long fight with peripheral neuropathy complicated recently by brain lesions.
James was born in Vidalia, GA on May 22, 1942 to James Judson O'Conner of Vidalia, GA and the late Mavel Chandler O'Conner of Danielsville, GA. James grew up in the Danielsville, GA community and graduated from Madison County High School in 1960.
He then attended the University of Georgia where he obtained the BS degree (1964), THE MS degree (1967) and the PhD degree (1972) from the Division of Biological Sciences. He then moved to Augusta, GA where he joined the Department of Endocrinology, the School of Graduate Studies and the School of Medicine of the Medical College of Georgia. He was a Post-Doctoral Fellow and a National Institutes of Health Trainee. Over the years he was appointed as Research Associate, Assistant Research Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. During his tenure at the Medical College of Georgia he conducted research studying the regulation of the synthesis and secretion of reproduction protein hormones from the anterior pituitary gland as well as the role of neuropeptide degrading enzymes in the regulation of reproductive neuropeptide hormones secreted from the hypothalamus.
During his time at the Medical College of Georgia, he was a member of numerous institutional committees including the Faculty Senate, Graduate Coordinator for the Department of Endocrinology, Graduate Faculty Senate, Student Affairs Committee, Faculty Affairs Committee, Student Promotions Committee, and he served for 15 years on the Committee on Animal Use in Research and Education. His research was funded by the National Institutes of Health on several occasions. His work was published in numerous abstracts presented at scientific meetings and in papers published in scientific journals. He was a member of multiple scientific organizations including the Society of the Study of Reproduction, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Physiological Society, the international Society of Neuroendocrinology, the Endocrine Society and the New York Academy of Science. Here viewed scientific manuscripts for numerous scientific journals including Biology of Reproduction Endocrinology, Journal of Neuroendocrinology, Journal of Experimental Zoology, Bio Techniques, the Endocrine Journal and the American Journal of Physiology. He served numerous times as a judge for the CSRA Science Fair. James retired from the Department of Physiology and Endocrinology at the Medical College in 2001 with 29+ years of service.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 45 years, Diane Ganyard O'Conner and precious daughter, Allison Mabel O'Conner, who will miss him greatly; and his beloved dog, Snoop.
A Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of James will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Jean Watson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service at the cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
