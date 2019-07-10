The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
James Lampkin


1967 - 2019
James Lampkin Obituary
James Julian Lampkin, 51, entered into rest Saturday, July 6, 2019.

James was a native of Augusta, GA having graduated in 1985 from Aquinas High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University. He was a collegiate wrestler and enjoyed football. He was known as an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. James was a friend to everyone and dearly loved his family, especially his mother. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Family members include his mother: Julia F. Lampkin; sisters: Donna Lampkin, Diandrea Lampkin, Miriam Scott (Vincent); brother: Jonathan Lampkin; niece: Harper Scott; and nephew: Austin Scott; three aunts, two uncles, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father: James Lampkin.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Father David Arnoldt celebrant. Pallbearers will include: Jonathan Lampkin, Francis Lampkin, Albert Jones, Preston Tutt, Jr., Thomas Beck, Samuel Lampkin, Jr., Bertha Taft Johnson, Jr., and Austin Scott. Burial to follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

A Rosary Vigil service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. and the family will receive friends until 8:00 P.M. at the Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019
