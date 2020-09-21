1/
James Lannis "Lanny" Grice
Evans, GA—Mr. James Lannis "Lanny" Grice, 68, entered into rest September 19, 2020. In honoring Lanny's wishes, he will be cremated and due to Covid-19 there will be no services at this time. Friends and family may call at the residence of his nephew, Neil Grice.
Lanny was a native of Aiken, SC, a former resident of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Dallas TX, having made Augusta his home for the past 30 years. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii for 2 1/2 years. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Augusta and worked for Coca-Cola. In the late 1980's he founded Lanny's Landscaping and Lawncare and successfully operated his business until the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Osbon Grice and Earlene Beck Grice, his aunt, Dorothy Beck Johnson and uncle, Bob Beck.
Survivors include his two older brothers, Andy Grice, Evans, GA and Jerry Grice, Dallas, TX. four nephews, Neil Grice, North Augusta, SC, Scott (Kim) Grice Evans, GA, Avery Grice, Shreveport, LA and Sammy Grice, Augusta, GA; one great-nephew, Preston Grice, Evans, GA; two aunts, Virginia Berry, Evans, GA and Ann Beck, Dalton, GA; and numerous cousins; a longtime friend and companion, Emily Durham, Evans, GA.
Memorials may be made in Lanny's memory to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
