James Larry Fox, Sr, 77, beloved husband of Cheryl Bennett Fox, entered into rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at noon at Central Christian Church with Mr. Ronnie Staford officiating. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.
Born in Hazelhurst, GA, Larry was a longtime resident of the Evans, Lincolnton, and Augusta areas. After graduating from Evans High School, he extended his education by attending Augusta College. He served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era for 4 yrs. Following his service, he began his career with Bell South where retired after 35 years.
He contributed to the Lincolnton community serving on the Board of Tax Accessors and as a past President of the Kiwanis Club and in Augusta he was member of Toastmaster. He was also a longtime member of Central Christian Church.
Larry married Cheryl Bennett Fox with whom he celebrated 53 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by one his son, James Larry Fox, Jr of Belvedere, SC; his daughter, Julie Laurel Fox, Florida; his sister, Deborah Thomas of Martinez; 3 grandchildren Jordon Taylor Barry, Morgan Leigh Capps, James Thomas Barry III, and Samantha Rae Fox.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, James Cody Fox.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 452-0301 or www.dav.org.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019