James Larry Fox, Sr, 77, beloved husband of Cheryl Bennett Fox, entered into rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at noon at Central Christian Church with Mr. Ronnie Stanford officiating. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 452-0301 - Attention: Gift Processing or www.dav.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019