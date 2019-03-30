Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Christian Church
James Larry Fox


James Larry Fox Obituary
James Larry Fox, Sr, 77, beloved husband of Cheryl Bennett Fox, entered into rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at noon at Central Christian Church with Mr. Ronnie Stanford officiating. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 452-0301 - Attention: Gift Processing or www.dav.org

Please sign guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME, 721 CRAWFORD AVE, AUGUSTA, GA, (706)733-3636
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019
