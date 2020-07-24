1/1
James Lawrence "Jimmy" Poston Sr.
1941 - 2020
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. James Lawrence "Jimmy" Poston, Sr., 79, beloved husband of Mrs. Linda T. Poston, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the University Augusta Hospital.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be observed at the services. Graveside services will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Dr. David Lambert officiating.
Mr. Poston was a native of Florence County, S.C., but had lived in Thomson for many years. He attended Newberry College and served in the US Army Reserves. He was the owner operator of Two State Construction / Thomson Roofing Company. He was active in the Georgia Roofing Contractors Association, having won many awards nationally and statewide. He was a member of the Thomson First Baptist Church, where he was a Senior Deacon and a member of the Joe Wills Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Thomson Kiwanis Club, where he was awarded the Kiwanian of the Year and a George Hixon Fellow. He served on the McDuffie County Planning Board. He won the Darrell Johnson Award from the Chamber of Commerce. He was very active in the Thomson High School Athletic Booster Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. Poston, Sr. and Dorothy Daniels Poston, and his four siblings, Willard C. Poston, Jr., Ruby Fletcher "Polly" Poston, Thomas Preston Poston and Elaine Poston Morris.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Linda T. Poston, Thomson; his daughter, Mrs. Amy (Mark) Jenkins, Evans; his son, Mr. Jay (Kelli) Poston, Thomson; his sister, Mrs. Nelda (Andy) Poston Fowler, Florence S.C.; his five grandchildren, Drue Poston, Sibyl Poston, Martha Kate Jenkins, Mary Tinsley Jenkins, and Lansing Jenkins; several special nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Vonnie P. Poston; and his brother-in-law, Ellison Morris
In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the Ferguson Property Fund at the Thomson First Baptist Church.
Friends may sign a guestbook at the funeral home or online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/25/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
08:00 AM
Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
July 25, 2020
Rest in peace brother love you
J.L. Stanphill
Friend
July 24, 2020
Jimmy was one of a kind; and I'm so sorry to see him go home so soon. Love and hugs to all.
Dianne Bazen
Family
