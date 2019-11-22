Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Augusta, GA
James Lee Gunn Obituary
James Lee Gunn
Martinez, GA—James Lee Gunn, a resident of Martinez, GA, entered into rest on November 20, 2019 at the age of 57.
James is survived by his mother, Stella Sue Gunn; sister, Pam Melton (Gerald); nephew, Derrick Smith (Laura); niece, Traci Melton; and great-niece and great-nephew, Audrey and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his father, Lee Edward Gunn.
James worked for Dart Container Company for over thirty years. He was a devoted family man and friend and loved them dearly. In addition to the love for his family, James had a heart for animals and cared for his dogs like children.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2pm at Westview Cemetery in Augusta, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-5 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hope House, 2205 Highland Ave. Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
