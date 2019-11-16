|
James "Jimmy" Long
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, Mr. James Howard "Jimmy" Long, husband of Faye Chastain Long. He was predeceased by his parents, James Harris Long and Vera Virginia Vance Long, and brothers Charles and David Long. Other family members include his daughter: Emily Long Chapa (Jaime); sons: James "Jamie" Howard Long II (Lisa); Jason Hensley Long, sister: Dell Long Schied; his step-daughter, Leigh Harris Reagan (Matt), step-son: William Garland "Happy" Harris III (Amelia); grandchildren: Samantha Carter Bradley, Sarah Anne Bradley; step-granddaughter: Parker Ann Harris.
Jimmy was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He was a 1962 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. He was in the Marine Reserves for many years following his days at Richmond. He was a devoted employee of Gold Mech Services Inc., retiring as Vice President due to Parkinson's after 35 years of service. Jimmy never forgot his old friends. He enjoyed watching and speculating on sporting events. Jimmy was a cradle Episcopalian and a member of St Paul's Episcopal Church for the last 17 years. Family was very important to him; he enjoyed his annual trips to Hilton Head with his loved ones. The family would like to thank everyone at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for their love, care and devotion to Jimmy.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Rev. George Muir and Rev. John W. A. Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Tyler Hall at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to CSRA Parkinson's Support Group
ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer, 4275 Owens Road, Apt. 1227, Evans GA 30809 or Operation Buddy for Veterans. C/O Mann Memorial United Methodist Church, 2705 Milledgeville Rd, Augusta, GA 30904
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019