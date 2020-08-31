1/1
James Lovelace
1942 - 2020
James Lovelace
Evans, GA—Mr. James M. Lovelace, beloved husband of Donna L. Kubly Lovelace, entered into rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 78.
Jim loved golf, his yard, his girls, and his grandchildren. He had a mathematical and engineering mind and in retired life had a morning routine of watching the stock market activity and a game of mahjong. He read his newspaper daily and was known for posting perfectly timed comics around the house for Donna. Skilled in landscape design, he would spend hours working in his yard which was host to many gatherings and milestone moments for family and friends. He was known for his twinkling eyes, sharp wit, and infectious smile. Together, he and Donna loved travel, their mountain cottage in Highlands, NC, and the Wisconsin Badgers.
In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by his children; Erika Kristene Comella (Martin), Kimberly Lovelace McMahon (James) and James Allen Shade, his grandchildren; Matthew, Aspen, Kelsey, Derek, Sarah, Carson, Leah and Ian, as well as his sister, Maryellen Lovelace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Jane Lovelace and his brothers, William R. Lovelace and Thomas S. Lovelace.
A private celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Jim be directed to the Evans High School Band program, 4550 Cox Road, Evans, Georgia, 30809.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/01/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
