James Lucas
Langley , SC—Mr. James Franklin "Frank" Lucas, Sr., 75, of Langley, SC, husband of fifty-eight years to Ellen Wisham Lucas, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Emanuel County, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Lester Henry, Sr. and Pearlie Emily Jane Mosley Lucas. He began his career as a Maintenance Mechanic with United Merchants and later retired from Castleberry Foods. He formerly attended Friendship Baptist Church. Frank was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed "tinkering." More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, parents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members include his children and their spouses, James Franklin Lucas, Jr., Graniteville, SC, William Ray and Carrie Lucas, Aiken, SC, Margie Ellen Lucas Yaun, Langley, SC, Christine Lucas and Troy Nichols, Langley, SC and Mary Sue Lucas and Gary Moseley, Beech Island, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the . (www.cancer,org)
