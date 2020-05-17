|
James Ludwig Linnenkohl
Dearing, GA—James Ludwig Linnenkohl, age 96, entered into rest Saturday, May 16th, at his home in Dearing. A native of Jefferson County, Mr. Linnenkohl was the son of the late J.C. Linnenkohl and Lucy Ella Rogers. He had called Dearing home since 1938 and was a long-time member of Dearing Baptist Church. A U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, Mr. Linnenkohl was proud to tell stories about, and share photos of, his time spent in service to our nation. Retired from DuPont at the Savannah River Site, Mr. Linnenkohl was also a skilled watchmaker and repairman and shared his knowledge of the trade with anyone who would listen. Perhaps more than anything, he enjoyed talking with family and friends, sharing stories about life during the Great Depression, and spending time outdoors tending to any number of things related to his home and land. Besides his parents, Mr. Linnenkohl was preceded in death by his siblings; Edna Linnenkohl, Eugenia Rogers, Ada Riley, William Linnenkohl, Lois Linnenkohl, Cornelia Milford and Donald Linnenkohl. A devout Christian and follower of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Mr. Linnenkohl's life and passing may best be summed up in the words of one of his favorite hymns; in life he clung to the old rugged cross and in passing has exchanged it now for a crown.
Mr. Linnenkohl is survived by his wife, Mrs. Marjorie Whitaker Linnenkohl, his daughter Kathy Linnenkohl Bongard (Joe) of Augusta and his stepson, Gary Linnenkohl (Denise) of Moultrie, four grandsons; Travis Huffman (Kayla), Jeremy Huffman, Whit Linnenkohl (Lori) and Burt Linnenkohl, and six great-grandchildren; Elijah, Marlee and Waylon Huffman, and Lola, Ansley, and Ty Linnenkohl. Also surviving Mr. Linnenkohl are his dear niece; Luci Linnenkohl, caregivers, friends, and family members; Carrie Miller and Eleanor Brinkley, and several nieces and nephews. The entire family is eternally grateful for the love, kindness, care and comfort provided by Carrie and Eleanor during Mr. Linnenkohl's extended illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 19. 2020 at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Michael Timmerman officiating. Due to extenuating circumstances related to the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services will be held for members of the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dearing Baptist Church, P.O. Box 279, Dearing, GA 30808.
