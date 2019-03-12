|
|
Mr. James M. Story Jr., 63, beloved husband of Mrs. Tammy Story, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 in University Augusta Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sutphin and Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Story was born in Wilkes County, but lived in Thomson. He was a Heavy Machine operator. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sara Story, His brothers, Tommy and Larry Story, and a niece, Tee Tonya Story. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tammy Story, Thomson; two daughters, Jennifer Ellis, Thomson, and Sharon Bazemore, Avera, and Bubba Strickland (special nephew); two sisters, Becky Waller, Thomson, and Angela Garcia, Oklahoma; a brother, Edwin Story, Thomson: and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wells, Wayne Wells, Wayne Smith, Austin Whittle, Brian Godbee, and Chris Story.
Friends may call at the residence or at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home.
You may sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019