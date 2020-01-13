|
|
James "Smokey" Maggart
Hephzibah, GA—James "Smokey" Maggart, 74, husband of Hilda Maggart, entered into rest Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM from South Haven Baptist Church with Pastor Taten Wagner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the hour of service at the church.
Mr. Maggart, son of the late Alverna Warstler Maggart and Deloss Maggart, was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and worked Maintenance with ATC Apartments. He was a member of South Haven Baptist Church where he served on the Men's Fellowship and worked in maintenance for the church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele Haynes (Jimmy), of Hephzibah, and Charity Adams (Michael), also of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Kaleb Tobat (Reily), Katelyn Tobat, Kenzie Tobat, Rosana Hawkins, Connor Baldowski, Victoria Baldowski, Arilyn Baldowski, Kailey Adams, and Sophie Adams; his twin brother, Jerry Maggart (Edward Chantaca), of Angola, Indiana; his sister, Karen Tapp (Charles), of Indiana; and his niece Toni Whitney (Jeff).
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to South Haven Baptist Church, 4391 Peach Orchard Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020