Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
South Haven Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
South Haven Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Maggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Smokey" Maggart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Smokey" Maggart Obituary
James "Smokey" Maggart
Hephzibah, GA—James "Smokey" Maggart, 74, husband of Hilda Maggart, entered into rest Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM from South Haven Baptist Church with Pastor Taten Wagner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the hour of service at the church.
Mr. Maggart, son of the late Alverna Warstler Maggart and Deloss Maggart, was born in Wolf Lake, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and worked Maintenance with ATC Apartments. He was a member of South Haven Baptist Church where he served on the Men's Fellowship and worked in maintenance for the church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele Haynes (Jimmy), of Hephzibah, and Charity Adams (Michael), also of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Kaleb Tobat (Reily), Katelyn Tobat, Kenzie Tobat, Rosana Hawkins, Connor Baldowski, Victoria Baldowski, Arilyn Baldowski, Kailey Adams, and Sophie Adams; his twin brother, Jerry Maggart (Edward Chantaca), of Angola, Indiana; his sister, Karen Tapp (Charles), of Indiana; and his niece Toni Whitney (Jeff).
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to South Haven Baptist Church, 4391 Peach Orchard Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/14/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -