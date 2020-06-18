James Malvyn "Mal" McKibben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Malvyn "Mal" McKibben
North Augusta, SC—Mr. James Malvyn (Mal) McKibben, 86, entered into rest on June 17, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 20th, at Grace United Methodist Church. Health and safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Please feel free to bring your own facial mask. The family will be available in the church portico from 10:30 to 10:55, and immediately following the service for light refreshments at the family home, 1002 Ponderosa Drive, North Augusta.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to read his full obituary and sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/19/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
the family home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Visitation
10:30 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved