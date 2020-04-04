Home

James Martin Little


1983 - 2020
James Martin Little Obituary
James Martin Little
Harlem, Georgia—James Martin Little, 36, passed away on March 28, 2020.
A family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Oscar Whiteside, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Little was born in Winchester, Virginia and was a longtime resident of Harlem. He was Co-Owner of Larry's Auto Sales along with his father and brother. When not working, he loved traveling with his son, especially to the beach. Outdoors was his favorite place to be, taking walks at the lake and just enjoying nature. He was a super father, son and brother.
Left to cherish his memory are, the center of his universe, his son Brandon James Little; his parents, Rev. Larry Little and Bonnie Little; his brother Jason Little (Shannon); a niece, Megan Adams (Mack); a nephew, Jason Little, Jr.; a great-niece, Magnolia James Adams, due to arrive in August; and many other extended family members.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
www.starlingfuneralhome.com STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/05/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
