James "Allen" May
Appling, GA—James "Allen" May, 66, husband to Becky Cummins May, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at InMotion Church in Thomson with Pastor Scott Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in the Kiokee Baptist Church Shucraft Cemetery in Appling.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ruth Long May. Other survivors include his children, Jess May (Bettina), Jennifer Brooks (Scotty) and Eddie Waldrop (Brandi); sister, Ellyn Womack (Cale); seven grandchildren, Rivers May, Bailey May, Jackson May, Hampton Brooks, Bentley Brooks, Crews Waldrop and Karsyn Waldrop; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Rick Benning, Les Brown, Curtis Floyd, George Hayes, Hal Keller and Tracy McDaniel.
The family will receive friends at InMotion Church from 12:00-2:00PM prior to the services on Tuesday, January 14, 2020..
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for James "Allen" May.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 13, 2020
