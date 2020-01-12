Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for James May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Allen" May


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Allen" May Obituary
James "Allen" May
Appling, GA—James "Allen" May, 66, husband to Becky Cummins May, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at InMotion Church in Thomson with Pastor Scott Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in the Kiokee Baptist Church Shucraft Cemetery in Appling.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ruth Long May. Other survivors include his children, Jess May (Bettina), Jennifer Brooks (Scotty) and Eddie Waldrop (Brandi); sister, Ellyn Womack (Cale); seven grandchildren, Rivers May, Bailey May, Jackson May, Hampton Brooks, Bentley Brooks, Crews Waldrop and Karsyn Waldrop; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Rick Benning, Les Brown, Curtis Floyd, George Hayes, Hal Keller and Tracy McDaniel.
The family will receive friends at InMotion Church from 12:00-2:00PM prior to the services on Tuesday, January 14, 2020..
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for James "Allen" May.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 13, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -