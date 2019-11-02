|
|
James McWatty
Martinez, Georgia—James Francis McWatty, Jr., 76., entered into rest October 31, 2019 at his residence, husband of Wanda McWatty.
James a native of Stapleton Crossroads in Georgia was a 50-year member and worked for Local 150 Plumbers and Steamfitters, member of Christway Christian Church. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Christway Christian Church at 4:30 pm with Reverend Barry Clanton officiating.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Nancy McWatty Martin (Brad); two grandchildren, Ran and Blakely Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jay McWatty.
The family will receive friends after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgia Southern University Athletic Foundation Attention Jay McWatty Endowment Fund, PO Box 8115, Statesboro, Georgia 30460.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019